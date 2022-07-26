Sioux Falls Little League Wins State Title, Off To Midwest Region
Sioux Falls will once again be following their Little League Baseball team into the Midwest Regional after they won the South Dakota State title on Monday.
Get our free mobile app
Sioux Falls Little League defeated Harney (Rapid City) 12-9 to advance to the Midwest Regional in Indiana.
Harney had forced a second game against Sioux Falls after their 6-2 win in the opener but Sioux Falls was just too much in the second game.
Sioux Falls will now travel to Indiana where they will compete from August 5-12 with hopes of advancing to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.
For more information on Little League Baseball, the teams involved and the upcoming Little League World Series, you can visit their organization's website.
From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things
Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.
The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.
Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info: