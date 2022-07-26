Sioux Falls Little League Wins State Title, Off To Midwest Region

Sioux Falls will once again be following their Little League Baseball team into the Midwest Regional after they won the South Dakota State title on Monday.

Sioux Falls Little League defeated Harney (Rapid City) 12-9 to advance to the Midwest Regional in Indiana.

Harney had forced a second game against Sioux Falls after their 6-2 win in the opener but Sioux Falls was just too much in the second game.

Sioux Falls will now travel to Indiana where they will compete from August 5-12 with hopes of advancing to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

For more information on Little League Baseball, the teams involved and the upcoming Little League World Series, you can visit their organization's website.