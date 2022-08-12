Little League teaching Life Lessons Across the Dakota’s & Country

Baseball is a special game.

There's a saying that sports will teach you life lessons. So far in the Little League regional playoffs, it's been doing more than that.

First came the player that was hit in the head by a baseball. After the pitcher was visibly shaken by what he had done, the player who had been hit by the ball came over from first base and gave the pitcher a hug. What a show of sportsmanship. You can see that video and read all about that here.

Then came the Little Leaguer from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Felix Carrier. The 9-year-old hit the first two home runs of his baseball career recently. The young ball player decided to give the two baseballs to his Grand Father Bruce. Felix said he did this because his Grand Father had taught him everything he knows about baseball. He signed the baseball "Papa I love you." Here's that touching video that made national news. Video courtesy of ABC World News Tonight with David Muir Facebook. Grab a tissue.

Talk about a heart of gold.

Something tells me this won't be Felix's last home runs in his baseball career.

I've been fortunate enough to coach youth baseball players like Felix Carrier several times over the course of my coaching career. From T-ball to Babe Ruth and everything between. I've been lucky enough to see some magical moments and those life lessons that baseball and other sports teach our kids.

On a side note, North Dakota's Little League team from Fargo was eliminated in the regional yesterday by Iowa losing 3 to 2. A tough loss and more life lessons learned.

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them