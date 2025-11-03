South Dakota Coyotes Climb Back into FCS Poll, SDSU Tumbles
It was a vastly different experience Saturday for fans of USD and SDSU.
For USD, a frustrating season thus far suddenly took a turn for the positive with a massive home win over then #8 North Dakota.
For SDSU, Jackrabbit fans expected a redemptive win over Indiana State following the tough loss to NDSU, but were surprised to the tune of a 24-12 loss at home.
The rankings this week provide some clarity as to how both programs are viewed nationally as we enter the month of November.
Here's a look at the latest Stats Perform poll:
|1
|North Dakota State
|9-0
|1400
|1
|2
|Montana
|9-0
|1336
|3
|3
|Montana State
|7-2
|1289
|T4
|4
|Lehigh
|9-0
|1183
|7
|5
|Tennessee Tech
|9-0
|1141
|9
|6
|Tarleton State
|9-1
|1118
|2
|7
|Monmouth
|8-1
|1062
|10
|8
|South Dakota State
|7-2
|879
|T4
|9
|Harvard
|7-0
|854
|12
|10
|Villanova
|6-2
|798
|11
|11
|UC Davis
|6-2
|794
|6
|12
|Mercer
|7-1
|759
|15
|13
|North Dakota
|6-3
|758
|8
|14
|Rhode Island
|7-2
|728
|13
|15
|Southern Illinois
|6-3
|580
|16
|16
|Illinois State
|6-3
|552
|17
|17
|Stephen F. Austin
|7-2
|463
|20
|18
|Abilene Christian
|5-4
|459
|24
|19
|Southeastern Louisiana
|7-2
|441
|21
|20
|Lamar
|7-2
|317
|14
|21
|Youngstown State
|5-4
|303
|18
|22
|South Dakota
|6-4
|259
|NR
|23
|Jackson State
|6-2
|212
|23
|24
|Western Carolina
|6-3
|174
|NR
|25
|Presbyterian
|8-1
|113
|25
--
The Jacks and Yotes collide on Saturday from inside the DakotaDome in the latest chapter of the South Dakota Showdown rivalry. Kickoff from Vermillion is at 3:00 on Saturday.
Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25
