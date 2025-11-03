It was a vastly different experience Saturday for fans of USD and SDSU.

For USD, a frustrating season thus far suddenly took a turn for the positive with a massive home win over then #8 North Dakota.

For SDSU, Jackrabbit fans expected a redemptive win over Indiana State following the tough loss to NDSU, but were surprised to the tune of a 24-12 loss at home.

The rankings this week provide some clarity as to how both programs are viewed nationally as we enter the month of November.

Here's a look at the latest Stats Perform poll:

1 North Dakota State 9-0 1400 1 2 Montana 9-0 1336 3 3 Montana State 7-2 1289 T4 4 Lehigh 9-0 1183 7 5 Tennessee Tech 9-0 1141 9 6 Tarleton State 9-1 1118 2 7 Monmouth 8-1 1062 10 8 South Dakota State 7-2 879 T4 9 Harvard 7-0 854 12 10 Villanova 6-2 798 11 11 UC Davis 6-2 794 6 12 Mercer 7-1 759 15 13 North Dakota 6-3 758 8 14 Rhode Island 7-2 728 13 15 Southern Illinois 6-3 580 16 16 Illinois State 6-3 552 17 17 Stephen F. Austin 7-2 463 20 18 Abilene Christian 5-4 459 24 19 Southeastern Louisiana 7-2 441 21 20 Lamar 7-2 317 14 21 Youngstown State 5-4 303 18 22 South Dakota 6-4 259 NR 23 Jackson State 6-2 212 23 24 Western Carolina 6-3 174 NR 25 Presbyterian 8-1 113 25

The Jacks and Yotes collide on Saturday from inside the DakotaDome in the latest chapter of the South Dakota Showdown rivalry. Kickoff from Vermillion is at 3:00 on Saturday.

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25