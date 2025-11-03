South Dakota Coyotes Climb Back into FCS Poll, SDSU Tumbles

South Dakota Coyotes Climb Back into FCS Poll, SDSU Tumbles

SDSU USD Canva

It was a vastly different experience Saturday for fans of USD and SDSU.

For USD, a frustrating season thus far suddenly took a turn for the positive with a massive home win over then #8 North Dakota.

For SDSU, Jackrabbit fans expected a redemptive win over Indiana State following the tough loss to NDSU, but were surprised to the tune of a 24-12 loss at home.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

The rankings this week provide some clarity as to how both programs are viewed nationally as we enter the month of November.

Here's a look at the latest Stats Perform poll:

1North Dakota State9-014001
2Montana9-013363
3Montana State7-21289T4
4Lehigh9-011837
5Tennessee Tech9-011419
6Tarleton State9-111182
7Monmouth8-1106210
8South Dakota State7-2879T4
9Harvard7-085412
10Villanova6-279811
11UC Davis6-27946
12Mercer7-175915
13North Dakota6-37588
14Rhode Island7-272813
15Southern Illinois6-358016
16Illinois State6-355217
17Stephen F. Austin7-246320
18Abilene Christian5-445924
19Southeastern Louisiana7-244121
20Lamar7-231714
21Youngstown State5-430318
22South Dakota6-4259NR
23Jackson State6-221223
24Western Carolina6-3174NR
25Presbyterian8-111325

--

The Jacks and Yotes collide on Saturday from inside the DakotaDome in the latest chapter of the South Dakota Showdown rivalry. Kickoff from Vermillion is at 3:00 on Saturday.

Source: NCAA.com - Stats Perform FCS Top 25

The Last Ten Years of South Dakota Coyote Football

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: College Football, DakotaDome, FCS, go jacks, go yotes, Indiana State, MVFC, North Dakota, Rankings, SD, SDSU Jackrabbits, South Dakota, USD Coyotes, Vermillion
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls