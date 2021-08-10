South Dakota Little League to Play on ESPN Thursday

The South Dakota Little League team that is in the Midwest Region is continuing to show the country how good baseball is in our state.

South Dakota Little League is represented by a team from Sioux Falls in this year's tournament and is one win away from advancing to Williamsport for the Little League World Series.

On Thursday, the South Dakota Little League team will compete in the semi-final of the Midwest Regional and with a win will advance to the World Series with two teams from each region getting the bids.

That game on Thursday will be televised on ESPN at 10 am central time against Nebraska.

So far, South Dakota has defeated Iowa and Missouri in their first two games of the Midwest Regional.

For more information on the teams in the Little League World Series, the rosters, and news surrounding the events, you can visit their website.