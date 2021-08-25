While the pitching and hitting have been on fire so far for the Sioux Falls Little League team, the cell phone has been busy as well.

The Sioux Falls Little League team has continued to advance forward in the Little League World Series as they've shut down opponent after opponent. As the games continue and the stakes get higher, the players have been receiving more and more encouragement from athletes, celebrities, and politicians.

Leading up to Thursday's game against California, the Sioux Falls Little League team has received video phone calls from the likes of Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, South Dakota senator John Thune, South Dakota legend and future Pro Football Hall of Fame member Adam Vinatieri, and Rapid City native and current San Francisco Giants pitcher Sam Wolff.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has taken to Twitter to show her support after each game played so far.

South Dakota and California are scheduled to play on Thursday (August 25) at 4:00 PM. The game will be televised on ESPN.

If the Sioux Falls Little League team defeats California, they will move on to play in the Tom Seaver Final on Saturday, August 28. If Sioux Falls loses, the team will play on Thursday, August 26 in an elimination game against the winner of the Ohio/New Hampshire game.