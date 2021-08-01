Sioux Falls Little League to Play on ESPN+ This Week

Little League Baseball is absolutely awesome and when you can cheer on your home state team it takes the excitement level up a notch.

The South Dakota Little League team representing the state in the Little League World Series Tournament is from Sioux Falls and will begin their journey this week.

They are located in the Midwest Regional along side Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and North Dakota.

South Dakota will play their opening game of the tournament on August 7 against Iowa who is represented by a team from Danvenport.

The other opening round games include North Dakota and Nebraska as well as Minnesota and Kansas.

The Midwest Regional will take place August 7-14 in Whitestown, IN and will air on either ESPN+ or ESPN.

South Dakota's first game will be televised on ESPN+ on August 7 at Noon central time.

The winner of the Midwest Regional will play in Williamsport at the Little League World Series later in August.

For more information on the Little League organization, their teams and their upcoming tournament schedule, you can visit their website.