South Dakota Little League World Series Game Postponed

Fans of the South Dakota Little League team competing in the 2021 Little League World Series will have to wait one more day to cheer on their team.

The Sioux Falls Little League team representing South Dakota was scheduled to play on Sunday afternoon but the weather caused the game to be postponed.

Storms rolled into Williamsport on Sunday and although the hope was to get the game in, the weather didn't roll out in time and the decision was made to postpone until Monday.

Get our free mobile app

The South Dakota Little League team will now play on Monday at 2 PM.

They will face off against Oregon on ESPN as they look to go 2-0.

South Dakota won their opening game against Louisiana with a combined no-hitter on the mound.

For more information on the Little League World Series, the teams, and the schedule, you can visit their website.