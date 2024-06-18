As All-Star Break Nears, what are Minnesota’s WS, Division Odds?

Major League Baseball is now less than a month away from the All-Star break. If your team is above, at, or close to .500 this season, you may be wondering where their odds are for a division crown or World Series title this season.

The Minnesota Twins have had the definition of an up-and-down season this year thus far, mixing long winning and losing streaks at various points this season.

As of today, the Twins are riding a heater, having won 5 straight and 7 of their last 8 ball games.

Vegas hasn't forgotten about the Twins playoff series win last year, and they haven't lost much confidence in the 40-32 ball club.

The Twins are well thought of, and despite currently residing in third place in the AL Central, they've got good odds to not just win the division, but compete for a title as well.

Here are the latest AL Central odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Safe to say Vegas thinks the Twins are more likely than the current 2nd-place Royals to stay competitive down the stretch for the AL Central crown.

As for World Series odds, Minnesota is a top 10 team right now:

+1800 odds aren't exactly short odds, but it's meaningful that there is so much confidence in the Twins despite the uneven start.

At present, Minnesota's 40 wins rank 6th in the American League and 9th overall in Major League Baseball.

Minnesota's remaining 24 games until the All-Star break are a mixed bag, but matchups against the Rays (last place), A's (last place), and White Sox (last place) could further buoy their odds down the stretch.

Sources: ESPN.com and DraftKings Sportsbook