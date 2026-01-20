Just last week, Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested in Florida.

This week, charges stemming from his arrest have reportedly been dropped according to his legal team.

Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Florida state attorney has dropped a misdemeanor trespassing charge against Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison and terminated the prosecution, according to Hillsborough County court records.

Per a notice filed with the court Tuesday, state attorney Susan Lopez wrote that Addison's $500 bond should be released.

The case stemmed from a Jan. 12 visit to Noodle Bar at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino near Tampa, Florida. According to a police report, casino security asked Addison several times to leave. When Addison did not comply, Seminole police were dispatched at 3:42 a.m. and attempted to escort him out.

Addison had to be redirected several times, according to the report, before he was arrested. Addison's agent, Tim Younger, said last week that he was weighing options for filing a civil lawsuit for false arrest.

"We are thrilled we were able to bring the truth to light quickly," said Addison's attorney Brian Pakett. "This poor young man's name was being dragged through the mud over frivolous allegations and absolutely zero smoke or fire. He did nothing legally wrong and thankfully the state was diligent in realizing this as soon as they did."

It was Addison's third brush with law enforcement since the Vikings made him the No. 23 selection in the 2023 draft.

In 46 games over three seasons with the Vikings, Addison has 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns.

