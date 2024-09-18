Trio of Minnesota Starters Listed as DNP in Lengthy Injury Report

If the Minnesota Vikings are going to pull another stunner this weekend against the Houston Texans, they'll need to be as healthy as possible.

If Wednesday's injury report is any indication, they'll be in an uphill battle to a 3-0 start.

Stranger things have happened, but when an NFL squad has 3 starters held out of practice on Wednesday, it typically doesn't bode well for their weekend availability.

Here's the latest injury report from Vikings practice Wednesday, where a total of 9 starters and the team's #3 receiver are listed:

We're still 'early' in the practice week, so it's okay to reserve further judgement until later in the week. It is certainly concerning to have so many starters dinged up, including three notable players out of practice entirely.

The good news? The Houston Texans are also 2-0 and seem to be equally dinged up. Here's a look at their report Wednesday, which also lists 10 players:

Kickoff between the Texans and Vikings from Minneapolis is set for 12:00 Noon on Sunday. As of now, the Texans are a 2-point road favorite in the contest per ESPN Bet.

Source: ESPN - NFL Schedule & Spreads - ESPN Bet