Former Big Ten Star Moore Lands with Minnesota Vikings

Rondale Moore was one of the most dynamic players in all of college football as a freshman at Purdue back in 2018, and now his NFL career is set to move forward with a new team,

On Wednesday night, Moore agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings, which will be his third NFL team.

Moore was an All-American as a freshman in 2018 and was also tabbed First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Per ESPN.com:

Moore, 24, likely will compete for the No. 3 receiver job -- a role held mostly by Jalen Nailor last season -- behind starters Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Vikings' No. 4 receiver from the past two seasons, Brandon Powell, is a free agent and has gone unsigned to this point. The Vikings' depth at the position could be uniquely relevant as Addison faces possible NFL discipline for a misdemeanor drunken driving citation he received last summer. Powell was also the Vikings' punt returner. Moore doesn't have extensive experience in that area, but he did return 21 punts for the Arizona Cardinals, averaging 8.1 yard per return. He missed the entire 2024 season for the Atlanta Falcons due to a knee injury he suffered in a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins in August. The Falcons had acquired Moore in a trade with Arizona last March that sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals. The Cards selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 draft, and he played his first three seasons for the franchise, catching 135 passes for 1,201 yards and scoring four touchdowns (three receiving). He has appeared in 39 games with 23 starts. ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.

