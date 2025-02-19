Former Minnesota Punter Kluwe Arrested in California Protest

Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly taking part in a protest at a California city council meeting.

The former NFL player was reportedly arrested at a city council meeting in Huntington Beach, California.

Here are some of the details from Pro Football Talk:

Video from the city council meeting shows Kluwe criticizing the MAGA movement during the public discussion portion of the meeting, calling it “a Nazi movement” and then saying he would engage in civil disobedience. After Kluwe went to the front of the meeting where the city council sits, police handcuffed him and carried him out. Kluwe was arrested on a charge of disrupting an assembly. He told the Orange County Register afterward that he was released after about four hours in custody.

Kluwe had a 9-year NFL career, during which he spent time with the Raiders, Vikings, and Seahawks. Kluwe holds several Minnesota Vikings team records.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

