Minnesota Vikings Announce Status Update for WR Addison

Jordan Addison has been dealing with some health concerns leading into the beginning of the regular season, and the Vikings have now updated his status ahead of Sunday's season opener.

Addison, who is entering year number two in the league, will reportedly be a go for Sunday's game at the New York Giants.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison said Thursday that he’ll be playing on Sunday despite a training-camp ankle injury. The Vikings made it official on Friday. Although he was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Addison was upgraded to full participation on Friday. He has no injury designation. Which means that he’s good to go for Sunday.

Addison, the Vikings first round pick a season ago, had a phenomenal rookie season a year ago. He tallied 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Perhaps most impressively, Addison filled in very nicely as the team's top wide receiver while superstar Justin Jefferson battled a hamstring issue.

Addison still has a pending legal situation to deal with this season and will likely be suspended at some point this season. For now, it's a full go for the second year wideout, as the Vikings take on the Giants on Sunday.

Kickoff from the Meadowlands is set for 12:00 Noon, and you can watch the game locally on FOX.

Sources: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Pro Football Network