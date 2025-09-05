Za'Darius Smith finally has a new NFL home for the 2025 season.

The longtime NFL standout has been a free agent all offseason, and officially joined a team on Friday.

According to ProFootballTalk, Smith will not be re-joining the Detroit Lions this season, and instead has chosen to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles:

The Eagles have agreed to terms with linebacker Za’Darius Smith, according to NFL Media. It’s a one-year deal. Smith, who turns 33 in three days, joins his sixth team. He was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2015. In 2019, he signed with the Packers. He spent 2022 in Minnesota before signing with the Browns in 2023. A three-time Pro Bowler, Smith has 69 career sacks, and three double-digit sack seasons.

Smith has been all over the map during his NFL career but has been a playmaker wherever he's been.

He now joins an Eagles front that felt the loss of Josh Sweat in Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. We'll see how much Smith has left in the tank beginning next week when the Eagles take on the Chiefs in Week 2.

