Jokic Scores 40, Lifts Nuggets To 3-2 Lead VS. Wolves
DENVER -- Nikola Jokic received his third Most Valuable Player trophy from NBA commissioner Adam Silver then celebrated by dominating Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Denver now leads 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinal series and can advance to the conference finals with a win in Game 6 on Thursday in Minneapolis.
Even by Jokic's brilliant MVP standards, the center put on a clinic against Gobert, the newly minted four-time Defensive Player of the Year, and the best defense in the NBA this season. Jokic converted 15 of 22 shots but was 8-of-9 when Gobert was his primary defender.
Tuesday's outing was Jokic's fifth 40-point game of his playoff career yet the first time he won while scoring 40 or more.
Minnesota's Highest-Paid Pro Athletes in 2023
Gallery Credit: Curt St. John
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman