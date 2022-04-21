Giant Iowa Grocery Chain Pulls Plug on Minnesota Expansion

Giant Iowa Grocery Chain Pulls Plug on Minnesota Expansion

Google Street View and Canva

As competition and popularity increase for food supplies so does the need to re-evaluate strategies. And that's just what the Hy-Vee food chain is doing.

There are currently 13 stores in the Minneapolis, Minnesota metro. Plans called for Hy-Vee to add to that number by building in Farmington, Chaska, Blaine, Maple Grove, and West St. Paul.

The additional Twin Cities projects are being changed now to focus on larger blueprints.

Get our free mobile app

Earlier this year Hy-Vee Chairman, President, and CEO Randy Edeker also unveiled an expansion plan for the southern states of Alabama, Indiana, and Kentucky.

There are over 285 Hy-Vee stores in their stable with six Sioux Falls Locations.

Edeker pointed out in an interview with Supermarket News the changes that have come with COVID.

“COVID blew up the grocery industry, and a lot has changed,” he explained. “So it’s not us departing the area that we’re in. It’s really looking to the future — where are we going to grow? And as we look at cities of over 150,000 people, those would be our targets. If you look at our [current] eight-state trade territory, there are only 18 cities with over 150,000 people.”

The Top-10 Twin Cities Grocers finds Hy-Vee at #9.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Check Out This 1962 Listing of Sioux Falls Bars and Restaurants - Do You Remember Any?

Check out this collection of Sioux Falls bars and restaurants. We have Giovanni's Steak House, The Rainbow Bar, Harry's Hamburgers, Eagle Bar and Lounge, Pancake House, Nickel Plate, and more. Do you remember any of them? Or how long any lasted?


South Dakota Foods You Must Try

Some foods are distinctly South Dakota. How many of these amazing South Dakota dishes have you tried?!

If you live in South Dakota chances are you've eaten many of the items on this food list.

But if you are visiting our state or if you just haven't gotten around to chowing down on these great eats, you need to get on it.

Some foods are distinctly South Dakotan. Here are the 9 South Dakota Foods You Must Try Before You Check Out …

Filed Under: buying groceries, Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Minnesota Expansion, Iowa Grocery Chain, Sioux Falls Hy-Vee, Twin Cities Hy-Vee expansion
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top