Hy-Vee Closing Sioux Falls Store

There will be less helpful smiles to greet you as one of the seven Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations will be closing next year.

To begin 2022 the Hy-Vee store at 2700 West 10th Street will close at 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 1.

In a statement released by Hy-Vee on Wednesday, this site will be renovated to become a non-retail site by the company.

Get our free mobile app

Hy-Vee is also ceasing retail operations in three other markets that include Kansas City, Missouri, Moline, Illinois, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Sioux Falls employees at the West 10th Street location will have the opportunity to transition to comparable positions at other Hy-Vee stores in the area.

Normal operations will continue this week as the transition begins. Hy-Vee Aisles Online pick-up services will cease on Monday, December 6. However, Aisles Online delivery options for customers served will still be available and fulfilled by a nearby Hy-Vee location.

Pharmacy customers will receive a letter informing them that their prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby Hy-Vee Pharmacy or a pharmacy of their choosing.

The remaining Hy-Vee locations will continue operations:

3020 E. 10th Street

3000 South Minnesota Avenue

4101 South Louise Avenue

1900 South Marion Road

1601 South Sycamore Avenue

1231 East 57th Street

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: