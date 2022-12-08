The world woke up to the news on Thursday that WNBA star Brittney Griner had been released from a Russian prison in a high-stakes prisoner swap.

The 10-month ordeal came to a conclusion for Griner after months of negotiations for her release.

Griner was being held after she plead guilty to marijuana charges in Russia which landed her with a 9-year prison sentence, a much longer sentence than even Russian law normally provides.

Unfortunately, another American, Paul Whelan who had been involved in the public and private discussions regarding the potential prisoner swap was not a part of the deal and still remains wrongfully detained according to the US Government.

ESPN's TJ Quinn has been all over this story and at the forefront of reporting the news surrounding these events from the start and joined Overtime on ESPN Sioux Falls to discuss today's announcement.

He discussed the release of Griner, what is next for her as well as the other factors that came into the agreement and where the US may go now in regards to getting Paul Whelan released in the future.

Here is the audio from the interview on ESPN Radio in Sioux Falls, SD.

For more information on the release of Brittney Griner, visit ESPN.com.