Opening Football Season For USF Cougars & Augustana Vikings

Tailgating parties will be out in full force for both Sioux Falls area college football team supporters this week as the 2023 season begins.

The University of Sioux Falls kicks off Thursday at 6:00 PM against #9 Minnesota State at Bob Young Field.



Finishing 8-3 last year the Coo begins the 2023 season with new head coach Jim Glogowski.

Last season the Cougars outscored their opponents 361-228 while averaging 32.82 points per game.

The Augustana Vikings who are picked 4th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) welcome Chadron State to Sioux Falls on Saturday, September 1.

Augie returns 10 offensive starters for the 2023 season.

Returning is the 2021 NSIC Newcomer of the Year Peyton Buckley and six individuals who started games in the 2022 season. As part of the preseason coaches poll, Buckley and Jarod Epperson were tabbed as Vikings to Watch.

Buckley, an all-region performer, led Augustana with 60 tackles with forty-four marked as solo.