Key To The City Game Saturday-Augie VS. USF

The Augustana Vikings football team (4-0) is tied for first place in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) with Bemidji State. AU coming off a Homecoming Day win against MSU Moorhead has outscored their first four opponents 120-53.

The University of Sioux Falls (2-2) picked up their second win of the season shutting out Minot State, 7-0. The Coo will celebrate their Homecoming Day game at Bob Young Field with the kickoff set for 1:00 PM.

The key trophy in the “Key to the City” game is a traveling trophy, and one of five active trophies played for in NSIC rivalries. The ‘key’ debuted in 2012, the first meeting between the two schools in 26 years.

USF has sent out two different quarterbacks this season. Camden Dean and Adam Mullen have both taken snaps for the Coo. Dean has three touchdown passes and an average of 157.25 yards per game while Mullen has a pair of touchdown passes while tossing 55.3 yards per outing.

The Viking's ground game against the Dragons was been sparked by Jarod Epperson and Isaiah Huber.

Casey Bauman has thrown for 965 yards on the year with seven touchdowns. Canyon Bauer and Fisher each lead AU with three touchdown receptions on the season.

A Viking victory would give Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski his 100th career win.

