NSIC Football Schedule-Augustana Vikings/USF Cougars

The Augustana Vikings open the 101st season of football on September 2 hosting the University of Mary Marauders in Sioux Falls. The Marauders make their first visit to Sioux Falls since the 2018 season when AU won 48-16.

In week two, the Vikings play the aforementioned nonconference game at Chadron State. The contest, slated for September 9, is the first regular season nonconference opponent for AU since 2011 and is the first non-NSIC, nonconference opponent since 2009 when Augustana played Emporia State.

On September 16, the Vikings return to St. Paul, Minnesota, for the second-straight year for a contest at Concordia-St. Paul. The Vikings

The annual Viking Days contest is scheduled for September 23 against MSU Moorhead. More on Viking Days can be found by clicking here.

Not leaving the City of Sioux Falls, the annual ‘Key to the City’ contest takes place September 30 at Bob Young Field.

Augustana alum, Scott Underwood, brings Southwest Minnesota State to Kirkeby-Over Stadium on October 7.

The Vikings then begin a final stretch of five games where three of them are away from Kirkeby-Over Stadium. That stretch begins on October 14 at Winona State followed by a home contest with Minnesota State on October 21.

The Vikings then travel to Wayne State and Northern State on consecutive weekends. The contest with the Wildcats is slated for October 28 while the game with the Wolves is on November 4.

Augustana then closes the regular season by hosting Bemidji State on November 11.

All home games have a 1:00 PM kickoff and are played in Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

Augustana Vikings Full Football Schedule:

September 2 – UMary

September 9 – at Chadron State

September 16 – at Concordia-St. Paul

September 23 – MSU Moorhead (Viking Days)

September 30 – at Sioux Falls

October 7 – Southwest Minnesota State

October 14 – at Winona State

October 21 – Minnesota State

October 28 – at Wayne State

November 4 – at Northern State

November 11 – Bemidji State

The University of Sioux Falls Cougar Football program opens its season August 31 when they take on Minnesota State Mankato at Bob Young Field. Kick-off is slated for 6:00 PM.

Jim Glogowski will be leading the Cougar football team for the first time this season. Coach Glo comes to USF from Minnesota State Mankato and looks to lead Cougar Football to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

University of Sioux Full Football Schedule:

August 31 vs Minnesota State

September 9 @ UMary

September 16 @ Minnesota Duluth

September 23 vs Minot State

September 30 vs Augustana

October 7 @ Concordia-St. Paul

October 14 @ MSU Moorhead

October 21 vs Home Winona State

October 28 @ Pittsburg State

November 4 vs Wayne State

November 11 @ Southwest Minnesota State

Cougar home games kick off at 1:00 PM.

