3 SDSU #4 USD In South Dakota Showdown, Fear The Ears

The I-29 Interstate Series between #3 SDSU and #4 USD on Saturday, October 26 will be a top-5 FCS showdown as the Jackrabbits rebound from dropping last weeks border battle to North Dakota State.

South Dakota State University

After being knocked out of the the top spot in the Football Championship Subdivision poll for the first time in two full years, SDSU (5-2) will take the field with William V. Campbell Trophy finalist Mark Gronowski.

Gronowski enters Saturday's game against South Dakota having been a part of 112 touchdowns — 81 passing, 30 rushing and 1 receiving.

University of South Dakota

Coming in ranked #4 in the both FCA Coaches’ & STATS Perform polls, the Coyotes have won their first four MVFC games in each of the last two seasons.

South Dakota has put up 400+ yards of offense in the last five games. Aidan Bouman has thrown for at least 200 passing yards and one touchdown in the last five games.

With Bouman gunning for wide receiver Quaron Adams who is averaging an MVFC-best 27.2 yards per catch, the Yotes will also hold the line with Gary Bryant III and Nick Gaes.

The 118th meeting between the Yotes and Jacks is set to air on ESPNU under the lights of Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at 6:30 PM.

