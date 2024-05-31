The FCS Champion South Dakota State University Jackrabbits will open the 2024 season in Stillwater, Oklahoma Saturday, August 31 playing Oklahoma State.

The Jacks will have back-to-back rivalry football games televised nationally on the ESPN family of networks.

SDSU fans nationwide can watch the Dakota Marker game October 19 at North Dakota State. The following week October 26 it's the Interstate Series matchup against South Dakota at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The University of South Dakota begins the season on their home turf inside the DakotaDome August 29 against Northern State.

On Saturday, September 7 the Coyotes travel to Madison, Wisconsin to face the Badgers with live coverage on the Fox Network FS1. The game is set to kick-off at 2:30 PM at Camp Randall Stadium.