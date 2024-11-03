SDSU 26th Straight Home Win Over Murray State

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits kept their home winning streak intact on Saturday with a first-ever meeting 52-6 victory over Murray State in Missouri Valley Football Conference action Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

It was all Jackrabbits in the first half as #3 SDSU scored on six of its seven possessions.

Mark Gronowski, who only played the first half, was 9-for-16 passing for 170 yards. Chas Mason completed 10-of-16 pass attempts for 82 yards.

Lofton O'Groske led SDSU receivers with five catches for 50 yards, while Griffin Wilde and Davin Stoffel hauled in three catches for 78 and 60 yards, respectively.

The Jackrabbits return to Interstate 29 to face North Dakota on November 9. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.