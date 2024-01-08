SDSU Jackrabbits Get Another National Championship Bobblehead

Courtesy the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits are being given a fun and distinct honor - -again!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing two limited-edition (only 2,024 will be produced) bobbleheads commemorating the South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team’s 2023 FCS National Championship!

The special edition bobbleheads were produced exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of South Dakota State University.

On Sunday, January 7, the Jackrabbits became back-to-back National Champions after capturing their second National Championship in program history by defeating the Montana Grizzlies in Frisco, Texas, to complete a perfect 15-0 season.

The bobbleheads feature South Dakota State's mascot, Jack the Jackrabbit, standing on the official 2023 FCS Football National Champions logo. The bobbleheads are available in blue and white jerseys.

You can get the "Jack the Jackrabbit" bobbleheads only through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store. They cost $40 each ($75 for both) plus an $8 shipping charge per order.

For more information, see the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Source: National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

