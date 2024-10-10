Hobo Day, Dakota Days, College Football Weekend Ahead

This weekend don't miss the most festive games of the year as college football in South Dakota features two homecomings. South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota are charged up for their home-fall classics.

Youngstown State vs SDSU

The SDSU Jackrabbits (4-1) are riding a four-game win streak while outscoring their opponents 151 to 30.

The Jacks will host Youngstown State on Saturday in the annual Hobo Day game beginning at 2:00 PM.

UNI vs USD

Winning their last three games, USD (4-1) picked up a road shutout victory last weekend against Murray State and that will fuel both players and fans for a deafening DakotaDome Dakota Days game this Saturday.

The Yotes will face the University of Northern Iowa. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 PM.

Concordia-St. Paul vs USF

After a road victory last weekend the University of Sioux Falls (4-2) will return to Bob Young Field this Saturday for an NSIC matchup against Concordia-St. Paul.

Camden Dean was tabbed with NSIC Offensive Athlete of the Week honors.

It's a 1:00 PM kick for the Coo.

Augustana vs Minot

The Vikings moved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the NSIC with a home Viking Days win against Minnesota Duluth.

Augie will make the trip to Minot this Saturday and kickoff against the Beavers at 1:00 PM. Follow live coverage on KXRB FM 100.1.