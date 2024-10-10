Hobo Day, Dakota Days, College Football Weekend Ahead

Hobo Day, Dakota Days, College Football Weekend Ahead

Canva/SDSU/USD

This weekend don't miss the most festive games of the year as college football in South Dakota features two homecomings. South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota are charged up for their home-fall classics.

Youngstown State vs SDSU

The SDSU Jackrabbits (4-1) are riding a four-game win streak while outscoring their opponents 151 to 30.

The Jacks will host Youngstown State on Saturday in the annual Hobo Day game beginning at 2:00 PM.

UNI vs USD

Winning their last three games, USD (4-1) picked up a road shutout victory last weekend against Murray State and that will fuel both players and fans for a deafening DakotaDome Dakota Days game this Saturday.

The Yotes will face the University of Northern Iowa. Kickoff is slated for 2:00 PM.

Concordia-St. Paul vs USF

After a road victory last weekend the University of Sioux Falls (4-2) will return to Bob Young Field this Saturday for an NSIC matchup against Concordia-St. Paul.

Camden Dean was tabbed with NSIC Offensive Athlete of the Week honors.

It's a 1:00 PM kick for the Coo.

Augustana vs Minot

The Vikings moved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the NSIC with a home Viking Days win against Minnesota Duluth.

Augie will make the trip to Minot this Saturday and kickoff against the Beavers at 1:00 PM. Follow live coverage on KXRB FM 100.1.

11 Super Bowl 57 Players Who Played College Ball In South Dakota, Iowa, or Nebraska

Super Bowl 57 is coming our way on Sunday. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second Super Bowl titles in recent memory, and both have rosters featuring lots of Midwestern talent.

An obvious South Dakota connection on the Eagles is South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert. Goedert was drafted by the Eagles in the year immediately following their Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The Most Famous Athletes To Go Pro In North Dakota

Filed Under: College Football, Dakota Days, Hobo Day, SDSU football, USD Football
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls