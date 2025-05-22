Two Marquee Midwest CFB Programs to Meet at Lambeau in ’26

Lambeau Field isn't yet a staple destination for area college football programs to meet, but the venue is getting another big game in 2026.

According to ESPN.com, the Wisconsin Badgers will play a game at Lambeau Field next year for the first time since 2016.

They'll be playing host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in what will be a big early season showdown.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN.com:

Notre Dame and Wisconsin will play their postponed Lambeau Field game on Sept. 6, 2026, a Sunday, in the first college football contest at the historic Green Bay venue in a decade. The Shamrock Series game originally was set for Oct. 3, 2020, but it was postponed after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and both teams played only conference games (Notre Dame competed as a member of the ACC that fall). The Irish and Badgers met at Chicago's Soldier Field in 2021, as part of the same neutral-site scheduling agreement, and Notre Dame came away with a 41-13 win.

It's a unique budding rivalry that could end up gaining some traction.

The game will surely be an early season tell all for both programs in 2026.

Sources: ESPN.com