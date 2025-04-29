Minnesota Rewards South Dakota Alum Van Ginkel with Extension

Andrew Van Ginkel had a massive impact on the Minnesota Vikings in his first season with the team, and now they plan on keeping him around a bit longer.

The Rock Valley, Iowa native and South Dakota Coyote alum has reportedly agreed to a 1-year contract extension with the team.

Van Ginkel finished last season with a career high 11.5 sacks, and was a big part of the Vikings defensive resurgence. He also had two pick sixes.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Minnesota has agreed to a one-year contract extension with edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Schefter notes the extension is worth $23 million with $22.4 million guaranteed. Van Ginkel was entering the last season of the two-year deal he signed with Minnesota last offseason.

Van Ginkel began his college career in Vermillion with the USD Coyotes for one season before transferring to Iowa Western, then Wisconsin, where he spent his final two collegiate seasons.

Van Ginkel was a Third Team All-Big Ten pick in 2018, and was a 5th round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Van Ginkel has 28.5 career sacks thus far in his 6-year NFL career.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports and Andrew Van Ginkel - Wikipedia

