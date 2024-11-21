Nebraska QB Raiola Promises Win Saturday vs. Wisconsin

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in dire need of win to reach bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.

That could very well happen on Saturday as they play host to Wisconsin, so much so that the young quarterback in Lincoln has promised it to happen.

Dylan Raiola was as highly touted as freshman quarterbacks come and has delivered thus far as a promising young signal caller.

Things offensively for the Huskers haven't been great lately, but Raiola promised that his team will get the win on Saturday against the Badgers:

When discussing his relationship with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, Raiola expressed confidence in the team's ability to turn things around. “It’s important to know what {Holgorson is} going to call and what he likes here and why he’s calling it so we can execute at the best of our ability,” Raiola said. “But we’re only going to keep building on it these next two weeks. We’ll get the win next week and get us to a bowl.”

The Huskers haven't been the same over the four-game losing skid as they were in a 5-1 start to the season. During the skid, the Huskers have averaged just 16 points per game, and Raiola has thrown just two touchdown passes to seven interceptions.

As of right now, the Huskers are a narrow favorite in the game, listed at -1.5 at ESPN Bet. The Badgers enter on a losing skid of their own, having dropped the past three contests, including a narrow defeat to #1 Oregon last week at home.

Since joining the Big Ten back in 2011, the Huskers are 1-11 against the Badgers. Six of those games have been decided by one score or fewer, including each of the last three matchups.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln is set for 2:30 on Saturday afternoon, and the game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

Sources: ESPN.com - Scorecard and SI.com on MSN

