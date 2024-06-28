Hero Sports Lauds South Dakota State FB in Game-by-Game Preview

Hero Sports Lauds South Dakota State FB in Game-by-Game Preview

Dave Eggen

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program has been perched atop the FCS College Football world for the past two seasons.

One would expect similar results in 2024 with several notable stars back for the Jacks.

Hero Sports dissects just about everything at the FCS level, and recently put out a game-by-game preview for the SDSU Jackrabbits this Fall.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Head Coach Jimmy Rogers guides his team into the season as back-to-back National Champions, and many have the Jacks pegged as the top team in their preseason polls.

Here's a glimpse of the Hero Sports preview, which can be found here:

at Oklahoma State - SDSU’s 29-game winning streak is immediately tested against a Power 4 opponent. It’s currently the third-longest in FCS history, trailing NDSU’s 33-game and 39-game streaks. - Loss

 

vs Augustana - This will be a fun game for the state — Augustana is a D2 program in Sioux Falls. But it probably won’t be a game FCS observers watch beyond the first quarter.  - Win

It's a tough start for the Jacks, but despite the many returners for Oklahoma State, I still believe the Jacks have a good chance of pulling a stunner.

Despite the early loss, Hero Sports predicts the Jackrabbits to run the table the rest of the way with an 11-1 regular season finish.

It's too early to predict the postseason, but the regular season will kick off before we know it, as the Jackrabbits head South to take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Kickoff for that game is set for Saturday, August 31st at 1:00. You can catch the game on TV on ESPN+ or listen on the radio via the Jackrabbit Sports Network.

Sources: GoJacks.com and Hero Sports

Worst Places to Live in South Dakota

A surprising town was named the worst place to live in all of South Dakota and the reason behind it is a bit unexpected.

Money Inc. made a list of the 20 worst cities and towns to live in all of South Dakota and no part of the state is left unmarked.

The list focused on a number of key factors, including crime rate, unemployment, low wages, and school funding.

So which city is the "worst" in South Dakota, according to the article? Read on:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are not my own and are taken from a list provided by Moneyinc.com

10 Wild South Dakota Snowstorms

Even though snow is blanketing the Sioux Empire, some snowstorms still do not compare to these ten dreadful snowstorms that hit South Dakota.

Only In Your State highlighted ten snowstorms in South Dakota as a reminder for people to always be aware of the road during the winter. South Dakotans are well aware of the fact that the state’s winters can be harsh which is why it is always a good idea to plan ahead and prepare for the worst.

Do you remember any major snowstorms that hit South Dakota?

Gallery Credit: KXRB

 

Filed Under: Big 12, Brookings, College Football, FCS, Football, game-by-game, hero sports, Jackrabbit Football, Jackrabbits, Jacks, Jimmy Rogers, MVFC, ok state, Oklahoma State, Preview, SD, SDSU, SDSU Jackrabbits, South Dakota, South Dakota State
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls