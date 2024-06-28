Hero Sports Lauds South Dakota State FB in Game-by-Game Preview

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program has been perched atop the FCS College Football world for the past two seasons.

One would expect similar results in 2024 with several notable stars back for the Jacks.

Hero Sports dissects just about everything at the FCS level, and recently put out a game-by-game preview for the SDSU Jackrabbits this Fall.

Head Coach Jimmy Rogers guides his team into the season as back-to-back National Champions, and many have the Jacks pegged as the top team in their preseason polls.

Here's a glimpse of the Hero Sports preview, which can be found here:

at Oklahoma State - SDSU’s 29-game winning streak is immediately tested against a Power 4 opponent. It’s currently the third-longest in FCS history, trailing NDSU’s 33-game and 39-game streaks. - Loss vs Augustana - This will be a fun game for the state — Augustana is a D2 program in Sioux Falls. But it probably won’t be a game FCS observers watch beyond the first quarter. - Win

It's a tough start for the Jacks, but despite the many returners for Oklahoma State, I still believe the Jacks have a good chance of pulling a stunner.

Despite the early loss, Hero Sports predicts the Jackrabbits to run the table the rest of the way with an 11-1 regular season finish.

It's too early to predict the postseason, but the regular season will kick off before we know it, as the Jackrabbits head South to take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Kickoff for that game is set for Saturday, August 31st at 1:00. You can catch the game on TV on ESPN+ or listen on the radio via the Jackrabbit Sports Network.

Sources: GoJacks.com and Hero Sports