The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had their backs against the wall last week in Grand Forks, and emerged with a season-saving win in the eyes of many.

The Jacks finished the regular season with an 8-4 mark, snapped a 4-game losing skid, and earned the #14 seed in the FCS Playoffs.

SDSU will play host to the New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday in Brookings, where they will collide with another 8-4 squad.

Per GoJacks.com:

South Dakota State will make its 14th consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, hosting New Hampshire in opening round action Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for noon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Video coverage of the game will be available exclusively through the ESPN+ streaming platform.

The 14th-seeded Jackrabbits enter the matchup with an 8-4 overall record, including a 4-4 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. SDSU righted the ship after a four-game losing streak by defeating nationally ranked North Dakota, 34-31, in overtime in the regular season finale Nov. 22 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

New Hampshire also earned an at-large bid to the postseason after compiling an 8-4 regular season record. The Wildcats won their last five games to finish with a 6-2 record in Coastal Athletic Association play, including a 33-27 home win over Maine last week.

The winner of Saturday's game will advance to face third-seeded Montana Dec. 6 in Missoula, Montana.



THE SERIES: Saturday's game will mark the second-ever meeting between SDSU and New Hampshire, with the other contest also coming in the postseason when the Jackrabbits posted a 56-14 home victory in the 2017 quarterfinals.

The Jackrabbits have fared well against current and former CAA members since becoming an FCS member in 2004, compiling an overall record of 7-2. Eight of those games have been in the postseason, with SDSU holding a 7-1 advantage.

Following are SDSU's previous results against CAA opponents:

2010 (0-1 — lost at Delaware, 26-3

2016 (1-0) — def. Villanova, 10-7 (FCS playoffs)

2017 (1-1) — def. New Hampshire, 56-14; lost at James Madison, 51-16 (both in FCS playoffs)

2020-21 (1-0) — def. Delaware, 33-3 (FCS playoffs)

2021 (1-0) — def. Villanova, 35-21 (FCS playoffs)

2022 (1-0) — def. Delaware, 42-6 (FCS playoffs)

2023 (2-0) — def. Villanova, 23-12; def. UAlbany, 59-0 (both in FCS playoffs)

Note: Delaware and James Madison are no longer members of the CAA

--

Here's a little bit more about the Wildcats in advance of Saturday's game.

Record

8-4 Overall, 6-2 CAA - 5 straight wins (1-2 vs. ranked teams)

Key Stats

Offense - 26.7 PPG, 133.9 rush YPG, 14 rush TDs, 224.3 pass YPG, 20 pass TDs

Defense - 21.3 PPGa, 161.3 rush YPGa, 26 rush TDa, 173.2 pass YPGa, 7 pass TDa

Turnovers - Offense - 6 INT, 2 FL - Defense - 9 INT, 5 FR (+6 Turnover Margin)

Key Players:

Offense - Sophomore Quarterback Matt Vezza

62.3%, 2,625 yds, 19 TD - 6 INT, 567 rush yds, 4.0 ypc, 8 TDs

Defense - Grad. Defensive Tackle Justice Akinmoladun

32 Total Tackles, 9.5 TFL, 7 Sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR

--

Kickoff from Brookings is at Noon on Saturday between the Jackrabbits and the Wildcats. For the latest on the game, including ticketing, visit GoJacks.com!

Sources: GoJacks.com and UNHWildcats.com