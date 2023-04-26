Three-Peat Coyotes Will Host Summit League Volleyball Championship
When fall rolls around another champion will be crowned in South Dakota. It was announced this week that the University of South Dakota will be the host city for the 2023 Summit League Championship.
The USD Coyotes have won three-straight Summit League Tournament titles. Summit League officials made the announcement Wednesday.
When the season kicks off on September 21 USD will start on the road at Oral Roberts followed by a trip to Kansas City.
The Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits clash during Dakota Days week in Vermillion as part of the South Dakota Showdown Series. Then wrapping up the season in Brookings.
The Summit League Tournament is scheduled for November 23-25 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
See the entire USD Women's Volleyball Schedule here.