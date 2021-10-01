CFB Week-4: SDSU & USD

The Jackrabbits and Coyotes will both play in front of hometown crowds this Saturday.

Leading the MVFC in scoring offense, total defense, total offense, kicking, passing efficiency, and many other categories, the SDSU Jackrabbits (3-0) is ranked No. 2 in the Stats Perform poll this week. Sr. Pierre Strong Jr. is 5th-best in the FCS (132.7 ypg). This Saturday's 54th Annual Beef Bowl is against Dixie State (03). The kickoff is 6:00 PM at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Fans not attending can view the game on ESPN+.

Charlie Coyote is ready, and the Dakota Dome in Vermilion will be rockin for Dakota Days.

Falling last week to Missouri State in the conference opener, the USD Coyotes (2-2) will play Indiana State (2-2) before the deafening Dakota Dome Dakota Days crowd on Saturday at 1:00 PM. This will mark the 104th homecoming game for South Dakota. Sad news from head coach Bob Nielson this week finds Shomari Lawrence out for the season after sustaining an injury.

Just this week, it was announced that South Dakota fifth-year senior linebacker Jack Cochrane is one of 176 semifinalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors college football's premier scholar-athlete. Cochrane is a preseason all-American, an all-MVFC linebacker, and a three-year team captain.

ESPN3 carries the Coyotes game this Saturday.