Festivities for the 107th Hobo Day celebration began over a week ago on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings. Today, you better be prepared for Rally at the Rails downtown beginning at 5:00 PM, the parade on Saturday, and oh yes, there is a football game.

South Dakota State (5-1), ranked sixth in this week's Stats Perform media poll and seventh by the FCS coaches poll will play Northern Iowa (3-3).

Remember last year? Freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski threw for two touchdowns in his collegiate debut, including the game-winning 1-yard pass to Pierre Strong, Jr., with 19 seconds remaining as fifth-ranked SDSU upended third-ranked UNI.

Kickoff for the Panthers-Jackrabbits game is 2:00 PM inside Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The other MVFC game features the University of South Dakota (5-2) and Illinois State (2-4).

USD ranks 10th nationally in scoring defense and run defense and has outscored its six FCS foes 149-31 in the first half

The 15th ranked Coyotes will go for its fourth straight win Saturday when they host the Illinois State Redbirds at 1:00 PM inside the DakotaDome.