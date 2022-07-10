2 Sioux Falls Stampede Players Selected in the 2022 NHL Draft

The Sioux Falls Stampede have a long history of being successful on and off the ice in the USHL.

Some of that off the ice news stems from their history of having players drafted into the National Hockey League.

That tradition continued in 2022 as two Sioux Falls Stampede players were drafted into the 2022 NHL Draft.

Both Ryan Healy and Adam Zlnka were drafted in last weeks NHL Draft, bringing the overall total number of Stampede payers being drafted to 54.

It is such a treat for hockey fans in South Dakota and Sioux Falls to continue to see such a high level of hockey in their own backyard all while getting a chance to see some of these players advance to the next level.

Here is the complete release from the Sioux Falls Stampede on both players being selected in the NHL Draft.

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Stampede saw two players selected in the 2022 NHL draft Friday afternoon. The Herd now have 54 former players selected by NHL clubs all-time, adding both Ryan Healey and Adam Zlnka to the list today.

Ryan Healey, a Harvard University commit, was selected in the fourth round at 121 overall by the Minnesota Wild. Healey tallied three goals and 18 assists for 21 points in his 59 games played for the Stampede in the 2021-2022 season. The blueliner from Hull, Mass. participated in the 2022 Bio Steel All-American Game and was drafted seventh overall by the Stampede in the 2020 USHL Phase I Draft.

Forward and Detva, Slovakia native Adam Zlnka was selected at 204 in round seven by the Arizona Coyotes. Zlnka had a shortened 2021-2022 rookie season with the Stampede, tallying one goal and three assists in ten games. He played for Team Slovakia U18 in the 2020-2021 season, where he put up 26 points (11G, 15A) in 21 games played. The Stampede selected Zlnka at 109 overall in the 2021 Phase II USHL draft.

With several changes taking place during the offseason, the Stampede are hard at work preparing for 2022-23. The season is scheduled to get underway September 22 with the Fall Classic against Muskegon, and the home opener set for October 15, hosting the Fargo Force at the PREMIER Center.