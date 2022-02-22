Sioux Falls Stampede Reschedule Game After Ice Issues

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Stampede

The Sioux Falls Stampede have had a rough season on the ice, one that isn't normal for Stampede fans considering the history of the organization.

Not only have they had some trouble winning, recently they had some trouble even getting on the ice as their home arena has had some ice issues.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center has had some issues with their ice and the Stampede have been forced to reschedule some of their games.

The Sioux Falls Stampede have announced one of those rescheduled games as they will host Des Moines on April 20.

Here is the complete release from the Sioux Falls Stampede on their rescheduled game.

Sioux Falls, SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede have announced a rescheduled date for their February 12th home game against the Des Moines Buccaneers that was postponed due to an ice plant failure at the PREMIER Center.

 

The game originally scheduled for Saturday, February 12th against the Bucs has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 20th at 7:05 PM. Fans holding tickets for the February 12th game can simply use those for the game on April 20th. More details on activities for this night will be announced at a later date.

 

Season ticket holders with digital tickets will not need to take any action as the games will automatically be added to your account in the coming days. Season ticket holders with paper tickets should use their tickets dated February 12th for entry into the game on April 20th. No further action is required.

 

Fans who have questions regarding their tickets and the rescheduled games are encouraged to contact the Stampede office at 605-275-4625.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Stampede, their upcoming schedule and their complete roster, you can visit their team website.

 

