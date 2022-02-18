Hot Dog! Sioux Falls Stampede Wiener Dog Races Are Saturday Night

The doggies are running again this weekend at The Denny!

The annual Sioux Falls Stampede Wiener Dog Races are BARK this Saturday night, (February 19) at the PREMIER Center.

This Saturday will mark the 15th year the wiener dogs have been running in the Sioux Empire.

The annual wiener dog race night is a collaboration between the Sioux Falls Stampede and Dakota Dachshund Rescue. The primary focus for the evening is placed on pet adoption.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue Founder Diane Wade told Dakota News Now, "It has been amazing how packed we can fill the PREMIER Center people come out and cheer on the dogs even if they don’t have a dog themself they’re here to support us and getting to see how many wiener dogs you can get in one area is hysterical."

The gang with Dakota Dachshund Rescue and the folks at the Sioux Falls Stampede have teamed up for this event for the past 15 years to raise funds and help find forever homes for dachshunds here in the Sioux Falls area.

The idea for the event was actually created by Sioux Falls Stampede President Jim Olander. Wade told Dakota News Now, “The first year that Jim Olander came up with wiener dog races on ice he got ahold of us and asked us if we wanted to participate and have some adoptable dogs in the lobby, it was very small when it started but he has grown it exponentially."

40 different wiener dogs from Sioux Falls and throughout the state will hit the ice during the main event at halftime as they all vie for the Wiener Dog Championship Trophy!

The Stampede team will once again be changing their name, as they become the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs for the evening when they play host the Omaha Lancers starting at 6:05 PM.

Fans in attendance will also be able to bid on special Stampede player-worn jerseys that contain a 15th-anniversary Wiener Dog Race logo on them. Bids for those jerseys can be placed up until 8:30 that evening.

All the info on the 15th Annual Sioux Falls Stampede Wiener Dog Race Night can be found here.

Source: Dakota News Now

