Sioux Falls Lincoln Boys, BV Girls Remain atop Latest Prep Polls
The South Dakota High School basketball season continues to march on, and there was little change this week in the latest polls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln at 9-0 remained the top team in Boys AA, while the Brandon Valley Girls at 10-0 remain the team to beat in Girls AA.
Here's a look at the latest polls:
Boys
Class AA
1. Lincoln (26) 9-0 130 1
2. Roosevelt 10-1 104 2
3. Spearfish 7-0 46 4
4. Harrisburg 5-3 43 3
5. Watertown 9-1 41 5
Receiving votes: Huron 18, Tea Area 8.
Class A
1. West Central (25) 13-0 259 1
2. SF Christian (1) 9-1 233 2
3. Clark/Willow Lake 11-1 209 3
4. Hamlin 8-1 174 6
5. Mahpiya Luta 11-1 130 5
6. Lennox 6-4 118 9
7. St. Thomas More 8-3 108 4
8. Groton Area 9-3 97 7
9. Vermillion 7-4 46 10
10. Stanley County 10-1 34 RV
Receiving votes: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12, Flandreau 5, Dakota Valley 4, Pine Ridge 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (24) 11-1 257 1
2. De Smet (1) 9-2 223 2
3. Castlewood (1) 10-2 215 3
4. Freeman 10-2 158 7
5. Wall 9-3 153 6
6. Aberdeen Christian 8-2 88 8
7. Wessington Springs 9-4 86 5
8. Parkston 10-2 77 10
9. Sully Buttes 7-3 63 4
10. Deubrook Area 9-2 51 9
Receiving votes: Estelline-Hendricks 23, Lyman 19, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 6, Timber Lake 5, Bridgewater-Emery 4, Marty 2.
Girls
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (26) 10-0 130 1
2. O’Gorman 8-1 104 2
3. Washington 8-1 70 3
4. Aberdeen Central 8-3 41 4
5. Stevens 9-2 39 5
Receiving votes: Tea Area 3, Mitchell 2, Jefferson 1.
Class A
1. Mahpiya Luta (26) 12-0 260 1
2. Lennox 13-1 233 2
3. Hamlin 9-1 196 3
4. Wagner 9-2 179 4
5. Sioux Valley 8-1 157 5
6. SF Christian 9-3 124 7
7. Clark/Willow Lake 10-1 100 9
8. West Central 9-3 69 6
9. Roncalli 9-2 41 8
10. Lakota Tech 10-2 26 RV
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 20, Rapid City Christian 14, St. Thomas More 7, Dakota Valley 4.
Class B
1. Lyman (23) 11-0 256 1
2. Parkston 10-1 223 2
3. Bennett County (3) 8-2 205 3
4. Ethan 8-1 161 4
5. Colman-Egan 11-0 151 6
6. Centerville 11-2 137 5
7. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 10-1 108
--
Mid-March and tournament time will be here before we know it! Here are the details of both the Girls and Boys State Tournaments:
The Top 10 Medal Winning Countries in Winter Olympics History
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien