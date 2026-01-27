The South Dakota High School basketball season continues to march on, and there was little change this week in the latest polls.

Sioux Falls Lincoln at 9-0 remained the top team in Boys AA, while the Brandon Valley Girls at 10-0 remain the team to beat in Girls AA.

Here's a look at the latest polls:

Get our free mobile app

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (26) 9-0 130 1

2. Roosevelt 10-1 104 2

3. Spearfish 7-0 46 4

4. Harrisburg 5-3 43 3

5. Watertown 9-1 41 5

Receiving votes: Huron 18, Tea Area 8.

Class A

1. West Central (25) 13-0 259 1

2. SF Christian (1) 9-1 233 2

3. Clark/Willow Lake 11-1 209 3

4. Hamlin 8-1 174 6

5. Mahpiya Luta 11-1 130 5

6. Lennox 6-4 118 9

7. St. Thomas More 8-3 108 4

8. Groton Area 9-3 97 7

9. Vermillion 7-4 46 10

10. Stanley County 10-1 34 RV

Receiving votes: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 12, Flandreau 5, Dakota Valley 4, Pine Ridge 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (24) 11-1 257 1

2. De Smet (1) 9-2 223 2

3. Castlewood (1) 10-2 215 3

4. Freeman 10-2 158 7

5. Wall 9-3 153 6

6. Aberdeen Christian 8-2 88 8

7. Wessington Springs 9-4 86 5

8. Parkston 10-2 77 10

9. Sully Buttes 7-3 63 4

10. Deubrook Area 9-2 51 9

Receiving votes: Estelline-Hendricks 23, Lyman 19, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 6, Timber Lake 5, Bridgewater-Emery 4, Marty 2.

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (26) 10-0 130 1

2. O’Gorman 8-1 104 2

3. Washington 8-1 70 3

4. Aberdeen Central 8-3 41 4

5. Stevens 9-2 39 5

Receiving votes: Tea Area 3, Mitchell 2, Jefferson 1.

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (26) 12-0 260 1

2. Lennox 13-1 233 2

3. Hamlin 9-1 196 3

4. Wagner 9-2 179 4

5. Sioux Valley 8-1 157 5

6. SF Christian 9-3 124 7

7. Clark/Willow Lake 10-1 100 9

8. West Central 9-3 69 6

9. Roncalli 9-2 41 8

10. Lakota Tech 10-2 26 RV

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 20, Rapid City Christian 14, St. Thomas More 7, Dakota Valley 4.

Class B

1. Lyman (23) 11-0 256 1

2. Parkston 10-1 223 2

3. Bennett County (3) 8-2 205 3

4. Ethan 8-1 161 4

5. Colman-Egan 11-0 151 6

6. Centerville 11-2 137 5

7. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 10-1 108

--

Mid-March and tournament time will be here before we know it! Here are the details of both the Girls and Boys State Tournaments:

SDHSAA SDHSAA loading...