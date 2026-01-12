West Central, Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rise in Latest SD Preps Poll
The West Central boys basketball team had quite the week.
The Trojans picked up a pair of impressive wins, including one over then-number one Sioux Falls Christian 64-55.
It was enough for West Central to become the new top team in Class A in the latest SD prep media poll.
The Trojans weren't the only big mover, as Roosevelt jumped from #3 to #2 in the AA poll following a 2-0 week.
Here's the poll:
Boys
Class AA
1. Lincoln (23) 8-0 115 1
2. Roosevelt 6-1 91 3
3. Harrisburg 4-2 35 5
4. Spearfish 5-0 32 4
5. Huron 5-2 23 2
Receiving votes: Mitchell 20, Tea Area 15, Watertown 14
Class A
1. West Central (23) 8-0 230 2
2. SF Christian 5-1 197 1
3. Clark/Willow Lake 7-0 192 3
4. St. Thomas More 5-1 139 4
5. Mahpiya Luta 8-0 131 5
6. Hamlin 4-1 103 8
7. Groton Area 6-3 76 9
8. Vermillion 5-2 70 10
9. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 7-1 44 RV
10. Lennox 3-3 28 6
Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 24, Madison 22, Stanley County 8, Flandreau 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 8-0 226 1
2. De Smet (3) 7-0 205 2
3. Castlewood 6-1 180 3
4. Sully Buttes 5-1 139 4
5. Aberdeen Christian 5-1 128 5
6. Wessington Springs 6-2 102 6
7. Wall 6-3 94 7
8. Freeman 5-2 77 9
9. Deubrook Area 6-1 39 10
10. Estelline-Hendricks 7-1 26 RV
Receiving votes: Parkston 22, Lyman 14, Marty 10, St. Mary’s 2, Bridgewater-Emery 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (23) 6-0 115 1
2. O’Gorman 5-1 86 2
3. Washington 7-0 72 3
4. Aberdeen Central 6-1 47 4
5. Tea Area 6-2 13 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 12.
Class A
1. Mahpiya Luta (22) 8-0 229 1
2. Lennox (1) 9-0 207 2
3. Hamlin 6-0 180 3
4. Sioux Valley 6-0 159 4
T-5. SF Christian 6-2 119 6
T-5. Wagner 6-1 119 7
7. Dakota Valley 5-2 89 5
8. West Central 6-1 63 8
9. Roncalli 7-1 52 9
10. Mobridge-Pollock 5-2 24 10
Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 12, Lakota Tech 12.
Class B
1. Lyman (13) 5-0 214 2
2. Parkston (4) 8-0 200 3
3. Bennett County (5) 4-2 179 4
4. Ethan 7-1 129 5
5. Centerville (1) 7-2 126 1
6. Harding County 9-0 115 6
7. Colman-Egan 7-0 108 7
8. Chester 8-1 63 9
9. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 5-1
