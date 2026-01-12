West Central, Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rise in Latest SD Preps Poll

West Central, Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rise in Latest SD Preps Poll

Getty Images

The West Central boys basketball team had quite the week.

The Trojans picked up a pair of impressive wins, including one over then-number one Sioux Falls Christian 64-55.

It was enough for West Central to become the new top team in Class A in the latest SD prep media poll.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

The Trojans weren't the only big mover, as Roosevelt jumped from #3 to #2 in the AA poll following a 2-0 week.

Here's the poll:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (23) 8-0 115 1

2. Roosevelt 6-1 91 3

3. Harrisburg 4-2 35 5

4. Spearfish 5-0 32 4

5. Huron 5-2 23 2

Receiving votes: Mitchell 20, Tea Area 15, Watertown 14

 

Class A

1. West Central (23) 8-0 230 2

2. SF Christian 5-1 197 1

3. Clark/Willow Lake 7-0 192 3

4. St. Thomas More 5-1 139 4

5. Mahpiya Luta 8-0 131 5

6. Hamlin 4-1 103 8

7. Groton Area 6-3 76 9

8. Vermillion 5-2 70 10

9. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 7-1 44 RV

10. Lennox 3-3 28 6

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 24, Madison 22, Stanley County 8, Flandreau 1.

 

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 8-0 226 1

2. De Smet (3) 7-0 205 2

3. Castlewood 6-1 180 3

4. Sully Buttes 5-1 139 4

5. Aberdeen Christian 5-1 128 5

6. Wessington Springs 6-2 102 6

7. Wall 6-3 94 7

8. Freeman 5-2 77 9

9. Deubrook Area 6-1 39 10

10. Estelline-Hendricks 7-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Parkston 22, Lyman 14, Marty 10, St. Mary’s 2, Bridgewater-Emery 1.

 

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (23) 6-0 115 1

2. O’Gorman 5-1 86 2

3. Washington 7-0 72 3

4. Aberdeen Central 6-1 47 4

5. Tea Area 6-2 13 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 12.

 

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (22) 8-0 229 1

2. Lennox (1) 9-0 207 2

3. Hamlin 6-0 180 3

4. Sioux Valley 6-0 159 4

T-5. SF Christian 6-2 119 6

T-5. Wagner 6-1 119 7

7. Dakota Valley 5-2 89 5

8. West Central 6-1 63 8

9. Roncalli 7-1 52 9

10. Mobridge-Pollock 5-2 24 10

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 12, Lakota Tech 12.

 

Class B

1. Lyman (13) 5-0 214 2

2. Parkston (4) 8-0 200 3

3. Bennett County (5) 4-2 179 4

4. Ethan 7-1 129 5

5. Centerville (1) 7-2 126 1

6. Harding County 9-0 115 6

7. Colman-Egan 7-0 108 7

8. Chester 8-1 63 9

9. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 5-1

A Look Back at the First Ever College Football Playoff

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Basketball, hoops, Poll, Rankings, ranks, sd media, sd preps, SDHSAA, sdhsbkb, Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, South Dakota, West Central Trojans
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls