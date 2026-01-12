The West Central boys basketball team had quite the week.

The Trojans picked up a pair of impressive wins, including one over then-number one Sioux Falls Christian 64-55.

It was enough for West Central to become the new top team in Class A in the latest SD prep media poll.

The Trojans weren't the only big mover, as Roosevelt jumped from #3 to #2 in the AA poll following a 2-0 week.

Here's the poll:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (23) 8-0 115 1

2. Roosevelt 6-1 91 3

3. Harrisburg 4-2 35 5

4. Spearfish 5-0 32 4

5. Huron 5-2 23 2

Receiving votes: Mitchell 20, Tea Area 15, Watertown 14

Class A

1. West Central (23) 8-0 230 2

2. SF Christian 5-1 197 1

3. Clark/Willow Lake 7-0 192 3

4. St. Thomas More 5-1 139 4

5. Mahpiya Luta 8-0 131 5

6. Hamlin 4-1 103 8

7. Groton Area 6-3 76 9

8. Vermillion 5-2 70 10

9. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 7-1 44 RV

10. Lennox 3-3 28 6

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 24, Madison 22, Stanley County 8, Flandreau 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (20) 8-0 226 1

2. De Smet (3) 7-0 205 2

3. Castlewood 6-1 180 3

4. Sully Buttes 5-1 139 4

5. Aberdeen Christian 5-1 128 5

6. Wessington Springs 6-2 102 6

7. Wall 6-3 94 7

8. Freeman 5-2 77 9

9. Deubrook Area 6-1 39 10

10. Estelline-Hendricks 7-1 26 RV

Receiving votes: Parkston 22, Lyman 14, Marty 10, St. Mary’s 2, Bridgewater-Emery 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (23) 6-0 115 1

2. O’Gorman 5-1 86 2

3. Washington 7-0 72 3

4. Aberdeen Central 6-1 47 4

5. Tea Area 6-2 13 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 12.

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (22) 8-0 229 1

2. Lennox (1) 9-0 207 2

3. Hamlin 6-0 180 3

4. Sioux Valley 6-0 159 4

T-5. SF Christian 6-2 119 6

T-5. Wagner 6-1 119 7

7. Dakota Valley 5-2 89 5

8. West Central 6-1 63 8

9. Roncalli 7-1 52 9

10. Mobridge-Pollock 5-2 24 10

Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 12, Lakota Tech 12.

Class B

1. Lyman (13) 5-0 214 2

2. Parkston (4) 8-0 200 3

3. Bennett County (5) 4-2 179 4

4. Ethan 7-1 129 5

5. Centerville (1) 7-2 126 1

6. Harding County 9-0 115 6

7. Colman-Egan 7-0 108 7

8. Chester 8-1 63 9

9. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 5-1