It was another exciting week of action on the hardwood across the state of South Dakota, and we have a new set of rankings to break down.

Teams now enter the 2026 portion of their schedules, with approximately 15 regular season games left on the schedule.

Viborg-Hurley Boys basketball was one of the big movers this week, leaping from #3 to take the top spot in the Class B poll.

Here's a look at the latest set of rankings:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (21) 6-0 105 1

2. Huron 5-1 71 2

3. Roosevelt 4-1 60 3

4. Spearfish 4-0 31 T-5

5. Harrisburg 3-1 19 T-5

Receiving votes: Mitchell 13, Watertown 8, Brandon Valley 4, Tea Area 4.

Class A

1. SF Christian (17) 3-0 206 1

2. West Central (4) 6-0 192 2

3. Clark/Willow Lake 5-0 168 3

4. St. Thomas More 4-1 120 4

5. Mahpiya Luta 6-0 99 T-7

6. Lennox 2-2 89 5

7. Dakota Valley 4-1 75 9

8. Hamlin 3-1 61 10

9. Groton Area 4-2 48 6

10. Vermillion 3-2 36 RV

Receiving votes: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 33, Madison 13, Baltic 8, Rapid City Christian 6, Stanley County 1.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (11) 6-0 197 3

2. De Smet (4) 5-0 184 4

3. Castlewood (6) 4-1 177 1

4. Sully Buttes 4-0 125 9

5. Aberdeen Christian 3-1 95 5

6. Wessington Springs 3-2 67 6

7. Wall 4-3 66 7

8. Parkston 5-1 57 RV

9. Freeman 2-2 53 8

10. Deubrook Area 5-1 37 RV

Receiving votes: Estelline-Hendricks 27, St. Mary’s 21, Ipswich 17, Lyman 16, Marty 9, Ethan 4, Bridgewater-Emery 2, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (21) 4-0 105 1

2. O’Gorman 3-1 75 2

3. Washington 6-0 69 3

4. Aberdeen Central 5-1 40 4

5. Tea Area 6-1 16 RV

Receiving votes: Jefferson 6, Rapid City Stevens 4.

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (20) 6-0 209 1

2. Lennox (1) 6-0 187 2

3. Hamlin 5-0 156 3

4. Sioux Valley 5-0 139 4

5. Dakota Valley 5-0 127 5

6. SF Christian 5-1 114 6

7. Wagner 4-1 71 9

8. West Central 6-1 60 8

9. Roncalli 6-1 36 10

10. Mobridge-Pollock 3-2 34 7

Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 7, Clark/Willow Lake 6, St. Thomas More 6, Milbank 2, Groton Area 1.

Class B

1. Centerville (12) 6-1 187 2

2. Lyman (2) 4-0 177 3

3. Parkston (2) 6-0 165 4

4. Bennett County (5) 2-2 147 1

5. Ethan 5-0 116 6

6. Harding County 6-0 114 5

7. Colman-Egan 6-0 88 8

8. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3-1 64