Viborg-Hurley Surges in Latest South Dakota HS Hoops Poll
It was another exciting week of action on the hardwood across the state of South Dakota, and we have a new set of rankings to break down.
Teams now enter the 2026 portion of their schedules, with approximately 15 regular season games left on the schedule.
Viborg-Hurley Boys basketball was one of the big movers this week, leaping from #3 to take the top spot in the Class B poll.
Here's a look at the latest set of rankings:
Boys
Class AA
1. Lincoln (21) 6-0 105 1
2. Huron 5-1 71 2
3. Roosevelt 4-1 60 3
4. Spearfish 4-0 31 T-5
5. Harrisburg 3-1 19 T-5
Receiving votes: Mitchell 13, Watertown 8, Brandon Valley 4, Tea Area 4.
Class A
1. SF Christian (17) 3-0 206 1
2. West Central (4) 6-0 192 2
3. Clark/Willow Lake 5-0 168 3
4. St. Thomas More 4-1 120 4
5. Mahpiya Luta 6-0 99 T-7
6. Lennox 2-2 89 5
7. Dakota Valley 4-1 75 9
8. Hamlin 3-1 61 10
9. Groton Area 4-2 48 6
10. Vermillion 3-2 36 RV
Receiving votes: Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 33, Madison 13, Baltic 8, Rapid City Christian 6, Stanley County 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (11) 6-0 197 3
2. De Smet (4) 5-0 184 4
3. Castlewood (6) 4-1 177 1
4. Sully Buttes 4-0 125 9
5. Aberdeen Christian 3-1 95 5
6. Wessington Springs 3-2 67 6
7. Wall 4-3 66 7
8. Parkston 5-1 57 RV
9. Freeman 2-2 53 8
10. Deubrook Area 5-1 37 RV
Receiving votes: Estelline-Hendricks 27, St. Mary’s 21, Ipswich 17, Lyman 16, Marty 9, Ethan 4, Bridgewater-Emery 2, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Brandon Valley (21) 4-0 105 1
2. O’Gorman 3-1 75 2
3. Washington 6-0 69 3
4. Aberdeen Central 5-1 40 4
5. Tea Area 6-1 16 RV
Receiving votes: Jefferson 6, Rapid City Stevens 4.
Class A
1. Mahpiya Luta (20) 6-0 209 1
2. Lennox (1) 6-0 187 2
3. Hamlin 5-0 156 3
4. Sioux Valley 5-0 139 4
5. Dakota Valley 5-0 127 5
6. SF Christian 5-1 114 6
7. Wagner 4-1 71 9
8. West Central 6-1 60 8
9. Roncalli 6-1 36 10
10. Mobridge-Pollock 3-2 34 7
Receiving votes: Lakota Tech 7, Clark/Willow Lake 6, St. Thomas More 6, Milbank 2, Groton Area 1.
Class B
1. Centerville (12) 6-1 187 2
2. Lyman (2) 4-0 177 3
3. Parkston (2) 6-0 165 4
4. Bennett County (5) 2-2 147 1
5. Ethan 5-0 116 6
6. Harding County 6-0 114 5
7. Colman-Egan 6-0 88 8
8. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3-1 64
