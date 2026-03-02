The SoDak 16 has officially arrived, marking the end of the regular season for all classes of Boys and Girls High School Basketball in our great state.

Just 16 programs remain alive for the State title in most classes, and soon, only 8 will make it to the State Tournaments.

This year, the Boys AA Tournament will be held in Rapid City from March 19th-21st at Ice Arena at the Monument. For the Girls, they play from March 12-14th at the Summit Arena at the Monument in Rapid City.

Here's a look at both of the AA Brackets and the schedules this week.

Girls Basketball

For the Girls, all of the SoDak 16 games will take place on Friday, March 6th. Most of the games will begin at 6:00, with a few set to get started at 7:00 CT. Brandon Valley (20-0) has earned the top seed, while O'Gorman earned the 2-seed with a mark of 19-1.

Boys Basketball

On the Boys side, all SoDak 16 games will be played this Saturday, March 7th. Start times vary from 2:00 to 6:00 CT. The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots at 20-0 are the top seed, followed by #2 Roosevelt, who finished the regular season at 16-4.

Here's a link to full brackets in all classes of South Dakota Girls and Boys Basketball as we near the State Tournaments:

Girls Basketball Brackets - AA, A, B

Boys Basketball Brackets - AA, A, B

For the latest on this year's Girls and Boys Basketball State Tournaments, visit the official page here.

