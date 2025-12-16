We are just now getting the South Dakota High School basketball seasons underway, but there has been plenty of great action thus far.

Notably in Class AA Girls Basketball, the Brandon Valley Lynx stunned previously #1 O'Gorman in their season opener.

With the 63-54 win, the BV Girls leapt past O'Gorman in the latest poll, the second of the season.

Here's a look at the latest polls, which in total feature two new #1 squads:

Boys

Class AA

1. Lincoln (23) 1-0 119 1

2. Huron 1-0 79 3

3. Mitchell (1) 0-0 49 4

4. Roosevelt 2-0 40 RV

5. O’Gorman 1-1 37 5

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 17, Harrisburg 9, Rapid City Central 5, Washington 3, Spearfish 2.

Class A

1. SF Christian (23) 1-0 239 1

2. West Central (1) 1-0 209 3

3. Clark/Willow Lake 1-0 185 4

4. St. Thomas More 2-0 137 7

5. Lennox 0-1 136 2

6. Groton Area 1-0 128 8

7. RC Christian 1-0 59 9

8. Hamlin 0-1 49 5

9. Dakota Valley 0-0 46 9

10. Vermillion 1-0 35 RV

Receiving votes: Madison 29, Pine Ridge 29, Winner 14, Mahpiya Luta 10, Baltic 8, Britton-Hecla 2, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 2, Flandreau 1, Parker/Marion 1, Sioux Valley 1.

Class B

1. Castlewood (20) 1-0 227 1

2. Wessington Springs (1) 1-0 207 2

3. St. Mary’s (2) 1-0 176 3

4. Viborg-Hurley 1-0 161 5

5. Wall (1) 1-0 157 4

6. Lyman 1-0 96 7

7. Freeman 0-1 84 6

8. Aberdeen Christian 0-0 68 8

9. De Smet 1-0 67 9

10. Bridgewater-Emery 1-0 15 RV

Receiving votes: Estelline-Hendricks 14, Sully Buttes 14, Parkston 11, Howard 8, Leola-Frederick Area 7, Wolsey-Wessington 3, Deubrook Area 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. Brandon Valley (24) 1-0 120 2

2. O’Gorman 1-1 87 1

3. Washington 1-0 72 3

4. Jefferson 1-0 50 4

5. Aberdeen Central 2-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 3, Spearfish 2, Stevens 2, Roosevelt 2.

Class A

1. Mahpiya Luta (20) 1-0 232 2

2. Lennox (3) 1-0 183 9

3. Hamlin 1-0 177 3

4. Sioux Valley (1) 2-0 156 5

5. Dakota Valley 0-0 140 4

6. SF Christian 2-1 132 1

7. Wagner 0-0 99 6

8. Mobridge-Pollock 1-0 78 8

9. West Central 1-0 34 RV

10. Flandreau 1-0 32 10

Receiving votes: Canton 21, Aberdeen Roncalli 12, Lakota Tech 11, Miller 5, Vermillion 4, St. Thomas More 2, Pine Ridge 2.

Class B

T-1. Bennett County (12) 1-1 207 1

T-1. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (4) 1-0 207 2

3. Centerville (7) 2-0 190 3

4. Lyman 1-0 165 4

5. Parkston 2-0 152 5

6. Harding County (1) 1-0 109 6

7. Ethan 1-0 100 7

8. Deubrook Area 1-0

