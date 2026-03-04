Over the past two seasons, Tameron Ferguson has starred for the Augustana Men's Basketball team and was recently honored as the 2025-26 NSIC South Division Player of the Year.

The team's season came to a close on Monday Night, and with it came the start of the long offseason ahead.

These days, the transfer portal carousel spins early and often, and Ferguson opted to enter his name into the portal on Wednesday.

Here's the official post confirming the news:

Last year, Ferguson started all 30 games for the Vikings and finished the season with a double figuring scoring average. This year, the St. Cloud, Minnesota native reached new heights.

He averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. Ferguson was among the leaders across the NSIC in numerous categories.

Per NorthernSun.org:

NSIC South Division Player of the Year

#2 Tameron Ferguson (G, 6-2, 170, So., St. Cloud, Minn. / St. Cloud Tech HS) – Augustana

- Averaged 20.0 points, 7.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in NSIC play

- Third NSIC Player of the Year in Augustana men’s basketball history

- Led the NSIC in assists (159) and minutes played (809) during conference action

- Ranked among the top five in field goal percentage (51.7%), assist-to-turnover ratio (3.3) and steals per game (1.7)

- Recorded 18 games with 20 or more points

- Posted five point-assist double-doubles, tied for the most in a season in program history

- Four-time NSIC South Division Player of the Week

- Only player in the nation averaging at least 20.0 points and 6.0 assists per game



Ferguson departs the program that will also see the loss of Seniors Sam Rensch, Tanner Te Slaa, and Brady Helgren this offseason. There will be plenty of new faces next year with a ton of staring minutes up for grabs for the Vikings.

Augustana Men's Basketball concluded the season with 19-10 record and a 16-6 mark in NSIC play.

