Brogan Madson is as impressive of a true freshman as you'll find across the country at the DII level this season.

The Mankato native certainly found his stride early during his freshman season, and hasn't looked back.

He is averaging 19.7 points per game to lead the Cougars this season, and that mark puts him at #4 in conference.

This past week, Madson poured in a total of 76 points between the team's final two regular season contests.

Those performances were more than enough to garner some serious recognition this week.

Per USFCougars.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - University of Sioux Falls freshman guard Brogan Madson is a national name now.

The Mankato, Minnesota native was named the NCAA Division II National Player of the Week on Tuesday by the Division II Conference Information Directors of America — a fitting honor after one of the most explosive offensive weeks in Cougar history.

Madson averaged 38.0 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 64 percent from the field (23-of-36), connecting on 10-of-16 from three-point range and 20-of-25 from the free-throw line. USF split its two Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games, rallying past Wayne State 119-114 in overtime before falling 104-93 at Augustana.

The Wayne State performance may go down as one of the best in program history. Madson poured in a career-high 45 points in 41 minutes — 23 in the first half alone — shooting 14-of-18 from the field and 4-of-6 from three. With the game tied and overtime just underway, he drained a three-pointer to give USF the lead for good, finishing with six assists as the Cougars outlasted the Wildcats in a 119-114 thriller.

Two nights later in Sioux Falls, Madson kept the momentum going with 31 points against Augustana on 9-of-18 shooting, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc. He added seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 38 minutes — the kind of complete performance that makes scouts take notice.

His 76 combined points for the week were the headline, but it was the all-around impact that stood out. The award is his second NSIC South Player of the Week nod this season and his first national recognition.

As the Cougars make their postseason push, Madson is emerging as one of Division II's most dangerous freshmen — and the country is starting to notice.

The Cougars are the 8-seed in the NSIC Tournament this week, and will play host to 9th seeded Wayne State tonight in Sioux Falls at 6:00. The winner will advance to the Sanford Pentagon this weekend to face #1 seed St. Cloud State.

For the latest on the NSIC Tournament, check out our featured story here.

