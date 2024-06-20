Caitlin Clark Posts Double-Double, Fever Win Third Straight

INDIANAPOLIS -- Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston scored 22 points apiece, Caitlin Clark had her second double-double and the Indiana Fever won their third straight game with an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night.

Clark had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds plus 6 assists and 4 steals for the Fever (5-10). She also had six turnovers. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Clark is the first rookie in WNBA history to have 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a two-game span; she was coming off a 23-point, 8-rebound, 9-assist performance in a win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

NaLyssa Smith added 11 points, and Erica Wheeler had nine points off the bench in a big second half.

Indiana, which has won five of seven, has its first four-game winning streak at home since August 2015.

Ariel Atkins had 27 points to lead the Mystics (2-12), who were missing injured starters Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin. Karlie Samuelson had 16 points, and Stephanie Dolson had 14.