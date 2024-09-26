Connecticut Sun Eliminates Indiana Fever From playoffs

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- — Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun were happy to finally close out an opening round series at home in two games.

Thomas had 19 points and 13 assists to help the Sun sweep Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever out of the playoffs with an 87-81 win Wednesday night.

Since the league changed its playoff format in 2022 the Sun have needed to win a decisive third game on the road in the first round to advance, which they did both years. This time were able to do it at home.

Clark played much better in Game 2 than she did in her postseason debut Sunday. The AP Rookie of the Year finished with 25 points and nine assists, but it wasn't enough.

Aliyah Boston added 16 points and 19 rebounds. Her layup with 2:05 left gave Indiana a 77-75 advantage but DeWanna Bonner, who was playing in her WNBA record matching 82nd playoff game to match Lindsay Whalen, answered with a 3-pointer 14 seconds later.

The Sun led 41-34 at the half. Dijonai Carrington was honored before the game as the league’s Most Improved Player.

The third-seeded Sun will now face Minnesota in the semifinals which begin Sunday.