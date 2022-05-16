Ducks Nest on Sioux Falls Restaurant Patio
The talk of the day wasn't the war in Ukraine or Roe vs. Wade. It was something that gave joy to all. On that patio of Granite City in Sioux Falls on Monday afternoon, the outdoor lunch crowd was treated to two nesting ducks that took up residency in the large planters on the patio.
Several patrons took pictures of the two ducks as they sat quietly in their new homes. The ducks didn't seem to mind the waitstaff or diners.
If you see them please don't pet them or feed them food from your plate. They've got a beautiful , well-protected home. Just don't let them know there is probably duck on the menu.
