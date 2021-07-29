Every Saints Player Who Holds A Major NFL Record

A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.

Some of the records are considered more major than others.

For example, wide receiver Michael Thomas currently holds 25 NFL receiving records, but the big one is most receptions in a single season (149) that he set last year.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a rundown of major NFL records held by Saints.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players

10 Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness Of Falcons Fans

Every Saints Player Released in 2021 and the Cap Savings of Each One