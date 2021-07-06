For the first week of July, Falls Park is looking very dry. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor Sioux Falls and lots of South Eastern South Dakota is in a “Severe Drought”.

Meteorologist In Charge with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Todd Heitkamp says. “Even though we saw more rainfall the past couple of weeks across the State of South Dakota and nearby areas, the drought conditions have worsened in many areas. The worst of the conditions exist in portions of northcentral and northwest Dakota. Conditions are worsening in areas of southeast South Dakota as well. Expected rainfall this week and into next will help, but it will not eliminate the drought conditions in the long term

Falls Park Pics Show Very Dry Drought Conditions In Sioux Falls

Some historically observed impacts of being in a Severe Drought include irrigation use increases, hay is short, cattle sales are early, fire season is extended, grass fires are common, water quality for agriculture operations is low, and stock ponds are also low.

There is the possibility of some precipitation in the latest forecast for the Sioux Falls area...

Today: A chance 70% of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm HIGH +88.

Tonight: Showers likely 60% chance and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, LOW +59.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. HIGH +78.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, HIGH +81.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, HIGH +85