Here’s A Unique Way To See Fall Colors In South Dakota
As I write this we are nearing the peak for fall colors around the Sioux Falls area. The strong winds that have been battering the area over the past few days are quickly stripping any dead leaves that have been hanging on.
There is still some beauty to see in the area. Case in point, Carsen Bower from South Dakota Drone on YouTube traveled to Moody County. His drone flew over the Big Sioux River near the Moody and Brookings County line. In the video below, you will see Carsen fly the drone under the I-29 overpass. He also finds a random antique combine that appears to be well preserved. The video is after a quick gallery. Enjoy!
